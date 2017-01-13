Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox Agree To One-Year Contract Worth Reported $3.6M

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox took another step toward solidifying their 2017 roster Friday.

The Red Sox agreed to terms with seven players on one-year contracts for the 2017 season. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts, outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., infielder Brock Holt, catcher Sandy Leon, and relief pitchers Joe Kelly, Robbie Ross Jr. and Tyler Thornburg all settled with the club, avoiding salary arbitration before Friday’s 1 p.m. ET deadline.

Terms of the contracts were not disclosed, but Bradley’s deal is worth $3.6 million, according to ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick.

Friday’s moves leave starter Drew Pomeranz and reliever Fernando Abad as the Red Sox’s two remaining unsigned, arbitration eligible players. Pomeranz and Abad will have to go through a third-party arbitration panel to reach a deal with the club.

Bradley’s reported $3.6 million deal is a significant raise for the 26-year-old center fielder, who reportedly earned $546,500 in 2016 on the final year of his rookie deal, according to Spotrac.com. Bradley made his first All-Star team last season after batting .267 with a career-high 26 home runs and 87 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images