Jackie Bradley Jr. Says Red Sox Being Close-Knit ‘Makes Us A Good Team’

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had a breakout season in 2016.

Bradley was named to his first All-Star team while playing otherworldly defense in center field that included 13 outfield assists. Bradley admitted earlier in the week that the 2016 season was the first time he had ever felt like part of the team, and the All-Star center fielder told NESN’s Tom Caron on Saturday at the Red Sox’s “Baseball Winter Weekend” at Foxwoods Resort and Casino, that the closeness of the team is what makes them so special.

“There aren’t a bunch of individuals,” Bradley said. “We come together every single day, grinding for one another. That’s what makes us a good team. We’re a very close-knit team and we’ve become family.”

