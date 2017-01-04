Jae Crowder: Celtics Fans Cheering Gordon Hayward ‘A Sign Of Disrespect’

Share this:

Tweet







Gordon Hayward has the option to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and many Boston Celtics fans want their team to sign the Utah Jazz small forward.

But Celtics fans cheering for him during Tuesday night’s game at TD Garden didn’t sit well with Boston’s current starting small forward, Jae Crowder.

He tweeted his displeasure about it after the Celtics’ 115-104 win.

HOME TEAM FANS CHEERING FOR THE OPPOSING PLAYERS NOW.. AW MAN OK… SMH BUT GOOD WIN FELLAS ONTO THE NEXT ONE.!! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 4, 2017

He also retweeted a quote he gave during his postgame media availability.

It’s not hard to understand Crowder’s frustration. If Celtics fans were cheering for Kevin Durant in the hopes of luring him to Boston, that’s one thing. Durant is a legit superstar and would push the Celtics to a championship level. Hayward isn’t a superstar and wouldn’t put the C’s at the level of LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.

Crowder, who makes a very team-friendly $7 million per season, is a much better defensive player than Hayward. The Celtics forward isn’t as good offensively as Hayward, but he still averages a respectable 13 points per game and his primary role isn’t to score.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images