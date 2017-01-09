Jaguars Reportedly Bring Back Tom Coughlin To Run Football Operations

Share this:

Tweet







The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back Tom Coughlin but not to roam the sidelines.

Coughlin, who was the first head coach in Jaguars history, will come back to the organization that he led to the 1996 and 1999 AFC Championship Games as the executive vice president of football operations, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Jags went 3-13 during the 2016 season and fired head coach Gus Bradley following their Week 15 loss to the Houston Texans. Along with Coughlin, the Jags elected to hire interim coach Doug Marrone to replace the recently fired Bradley.

Coughlin spent 12 years as the head coach of the New York Giants, guiding them to two Super Bowl championships before retiring following the 2015 season. This past year he served as senior adviser to the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images