Jaguars Reportedly Hiring Doug Marrone, Not Josh McDaniels, As Head Coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly won’t be hiring offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels away from the New England Patriots.

The Jaguars plan to hire Doug Marrone, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday. McDaniels reportedly interviewed for the job Saturday.

Marrone, who was an assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the Jaguars from 2015 to 2016, served as interim head coach to finish the 2016 season. He previously served as the Buffalo Bills’ head coach from 2013 to 2014. He has a 16-18 career record as an NFL head coach.

McDaniels also reportedly interviewed for the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams’ head coaching vacancies. Those positions, as well as the San Diego Chargers, Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills’ head coaching gigs, are still available.

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia also interviewed for open head coaching positions this weekend, though not with the Jaguars. He reportedly met with the Chargers and Rams.

