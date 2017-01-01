Jaguars Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

As is the case with many of the NFL Week 17 games this season, nothing will be on the line Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Indianapolis Colts.
The 3-12 Jaguars and 7-8 Colts both already have been eliminated from playoff contention, setting up a less-than-stellar season finale at Lucas Oil Stadium for both squads.
Here’s how to watch Jaguars vs. Colts online.
When: Sunday, Jan. 1, at 1 p.m. ET
Live Stream: DirecTV or Game Pass
Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images
