James Harden, Two Nets Combine To Pull Off Hilarious ‘Triple Flop’

From his silky-smooth jump shot to his disregard for the defensive end of the floor, Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden has become known for a host of things since he came into the league in 2009. He has also made his mark as one of the games most blatant floppers.

He was at the latter again Sunday night against the Brooklyn Nets, but this time he had a little help.

Harden drove into the lane against Nets guard Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and forward Quincy Acy, and everyone hit the deck with minimal contact.

Take a look at the ultra-rare triple flop.

We’re not sure which of the three flops is the worst.

Harden did finish the game with his 12th triple-double on the season to go along with this viral moment.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images