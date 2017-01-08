Jaromir Jagr Makes More NHL History, Moves Up To Fifth In Assists

Share this:

It has been quite the year for Jaromir Jagr.

Despite having played in the NHL for nearly three decades, Jagr continues to perform at a high level for the Panthers and has been a key piece for Florida’s offense this season.

The 26-year veteran made history again Friday night, moving into fifth place all-time in assists. On Dec. 22, he surpassed Mark Messier for second place in points in NHL history.

To hear a breakdown of Jagr’s historic moment, check out the clip above from “Bruins Face-Off Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images