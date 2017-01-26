‘Jeopardy’ Champion’s Wagers Are Subtle Jab At Warriors’ NBA Finals Collapse

Loren Lee Chen might have become a legend on “Basketball Twitter” as well as persona non-grata at Oracle Arena. He’s also a fine “Jeopardy” player.
Chen, who hails from West Newton, Mass., has been trolling the Golden State Warriors this week during his appearances on the long-running television show “Jeopardy,” according to ESPN Jovan Buha. Chen’s Final Jeopardy-round bets have referenced the Warriors record 73 regular-season wins (with just nine losses) last season and the 3-1 lead they blew in their 2016 NBA Finals loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
While he confirmed as much to ESPN, he was more coy about his $301 wager Tuesday and $739 bet Wednesday when asked about them on Twitter.
Chen told ESPN his wwagers doubled as nods to the “Basketball Twitter” community.
“Since the 2016 NBA Finals, there has been a meme on ‘Basketball Twitter’ to constantly interject with: ‘Don’t let this distract you from the fact that the Warriors went 73-9 and blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals,'” Chen said. “Basketball Twitter is obviously a big part of my life, so I wanted to give them a little shout-out, though now it might have been a little stale.
“My $301 bet on Tuesday didn’t get noticed by too many people. But $739 on Wednesday definitely did, and it’s been really great seeing the support from everyone on there during this run.”
Well played, Chen.
Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP