Jeremy Jacobs: Milt Schmidt’s Impact In Boston ‘Will Forever Be Felt’

Share this:

Tweet







The sports world lost a legend Wednesday when former Boston Bruins great Milt Schmidt died at the age of 98.

“Milt’s impact in Boston, as both a player and a coach, will forever be felt amongst hockey fans,” Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs said of the Hockey Hall of Famer in a statement, as aired on “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank. “He was a legendary personality in the Bruins organization and goes down in history as the ultimate Bruin. We should all be envious of the longevity and meaningfulness of his life.”

Hear more about Schmidt in the video above.