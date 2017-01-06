Jerry Rice’s Daughter Jaqui To Try Out For Lingerie Football League Team

Share this:

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice made a career playing the game of football, and now it appears that his daughter will be attempting to follow in his footsteps.

According to Larry Brown Sports, Jaqui Rice will be partaking in an open tryout on Saturday for the Los Angeles Temptation of the Legends Football League, formerly known as the Lingerie Football League.

Rice will be one of nearly 200 athletes participating in Saturday’s tryout, with only 20 contracts up for grabs.

This will not be the first time one of Jerry Rice’s children has taken a stab at playing football. His son, Jerry Rice Jr., played collegiately at UCLA and UNLV. Most recently, he played for the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL before being released in June.

