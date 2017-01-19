Jim Harbaugh Races Go-Karts With Five-Star Prospect On Recruiting Visit

Recruitment trips are serious business for college football coaches, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also be fun.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made that apparent on Monday while visiting five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, as the two spent the day bowling and go-karting.
According to The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb, Harbaugh did not go on the trip alone. He was joined by defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers coach Chris Partridge, as well as another special guest.
“Their visit to see Aubrey is something I have never seen on a recruiting trip,” Webb told The Detroit News. “He (Harbaugh) took his daughter with him, which is a two-fold thing. Aubrey has a little sister around the same age as Harbaugh’s daughter so that is an opportunity for another family member there to be engaged and demonstrated to Aubrey and his mom how much of a family guy Harbaugh is.”
Judging by the picture below, it looks like they had a pretty fun time.
Will a day of go-karting convince Solomon to head to Ann Arbor? We’ll have to wait and see.
Thumbnail photo via Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports Images
