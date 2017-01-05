Joel Embiid Pretends Donald Trump Gave Him An All-Star Vote On Twitter

Share this:

Tweet







Joel Embiid wants to be an NBA All-Star this season. He really, really wants to be.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been leading his own social media campaign in an attempt to earn a trip to the game in New Orleans in mid-February.

These efforts continued on Thursday when Embiid “retweeted” a make-shift All-Star Twitter vote from President-elect Donald Trump in an attempt to show fans that he has the support of America’s next leader.

Embiid has been one of the few bright spots of the lowly 76ers this season. He is averaging 19.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and is making a strong case to win the Rookie of the Year award. While his hilarious social media antics may get him to the All-Star game, his stats aren’t too bad either.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images