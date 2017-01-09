Joey Porter Arrested Outside Bar Following Steelers’ Win Vs. Dolphins

Share this:

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter is making headlines during the playoffs again.

Porter reportedly was arrested outside of a bar Sunday night following the Steelers 30-12 AFC Wild Card Game win over the Miami Dolphins, according to Chris Mueller of the Beaver County Times.

The Steelers made a statement Sunday night acknowledging the situation with Porter.

Porter made a splash last year when he got into an on-field altercation with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones during their 2016 AFC Wild Card Round matchup. The NFL fined Porter for the incident and has since instituted a rule banning assistant coaches from entering the field of play.

The Steelers will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in their AFC Divisional Round game next weekend.

