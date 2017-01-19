Johnny Manziel Admits He Was ‘#LostInTheSauce,’ A ‘Douche’ In 2016

Share this:

At least the 2017 version of Johnny Football has some self-awareness.

Johnny Manziel might never play another snap in the NFL — he recently told TMZ Sports he’s eyeing a comeback — but the beleaguered former Cleveland Browns quarterback took to Twitter on Thursday to address his life status.

The 24-year-old expressed optimism while admitting he was a “douche” in 2016. He also shot down the notion that he’ll be getting paid to take selfies with fans at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn "selfie" at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

I'm doing this signing for the people (especially Texans) who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I've made these past years #tru — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Nah. Admitting is the first step https://t.co/xyMTqNpnGH — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Have to LIVE these words not just TWEET them ✌🏼 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel’s douchery started well before 2016, but this past year certainly was a tough one for the former Texas A&M standout. He failed to catch on with another NFL team after being released by the Browns, who drafted him in the first round (22nd overall) in 2014, and it all stemmed from his off-the-field issues, which seemed to get worse every day.

We’ll see if Manziel can “live these words” and “not just tweet them.” His track record suggests he’s blowing smoke up everyone’s behind, but best of luck, anyway.

