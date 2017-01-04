Johnny Manziel Celebrates New Year’s Weekend With ‘Homie’ Bre Tiesi

Share this:

Johnny Manziel apparently had a very eventful New Year’s weekend.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback’s social media suggests he spent his weekend in Miami, where he was photographed at the beach with model Bre Tiesi. While there’s no word on if the two are in a relationship, Manziel did post a Snapchat from a bed with Tiesi, who he kisses in the video. If you ask Manziel, Tiesi, who was on Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘n Out,” is a “homie,” according to TMZ Sports.

Manziel also spent the first day of 2017 at a Miami nightclub, the same one as ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley. And since he reportedly has been ordered to stay away from her for a year, that could land him in legal trouble.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Story photo via Busted Coverage