Johnny Manziel, David Ortiz Among Stars Cheering On Patriots At AFC Title Game

The crowd on hand at Gillette Stadium for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game included a Heisman Trophy winner, a World Series MVP and a rock ‘n’ roll icon.

Johnny Manziel, who has been an NFL free agent since the Cleveland Browns released him last March, came to the stadium dressed in full Patriots gear, including a Tom Brady jersey.

ALERT: Johnny Manziel is at the #AFCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/FsXlvY56pG — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 23, 2017

Recently retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz also was in attendance, taking in the game with Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista — who appears to be a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, likely from his five seasons playing for the Pirates.

About to have some steelers on the grill haha☠️….don't u f**k with patriot nation💪🏿 A video posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

Rounding out the star-studded fan lineup was Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi, a longtime friend of Patriots coach Bill Belichick. CBS cameras showed Bon Jovi celebrating with injured New England tight end Rob Gronkowski after the Patriots’ first touchdown of the night.

What the hell do Gronk, Donny Wahlberg, and Bon Jovi talk about? pic.twitter.com/qhSktBQNaW — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) January 23, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images