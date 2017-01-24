Johnny Manziel Explains Why He Deleted Twitter After Donald Trump Advice

Share this:

Johnny Manziel’s disappearing act has come into focus.

Manziel deleted his Twitter account Monday shortly after he offered some social media advice to President Donald Trump. The internet initially was unsure why Manziel stepped away from the platform, but we’ve since received an explanation, which is right in line with the new image the former Cleveland Browns quarterback seemingly is trying to create for himself.

“Twitter has been nothing but a distraction for me. I’ve said all I can say,” Manziel told TMZ Sports. “Now I need to shut the hell up and work on bettering myself and my situation.”

Manziel has said recently he’s sober and working toward an NFL return, even admitting he acted like a “douche” in 2016. Of course, that admission came via Twitter, though, so perhaps we won’t have as many Manziel updates in the near future if he stays on the straight and narrow.

And maybe that’s a good thing, as the 24-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner already has caused enough trouble since the Browns drafted him in the first round in 2014.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images