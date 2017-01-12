Johnny Manziel Will Be Signing Autographs, Taking Pictures At Super Bowl LI

Share this:

While fans will have to wait and see which two teams reach Super Bowl LI, we know one person who will definitely be in Houston the first weekend in February.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel will be taking part in the Super Bowl festivities, as he will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

An autograph from Johnny Football will not come cheap, though, as you will have to fork over $99 for a signature from the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner.

After being drafted 22nd overall in 2014, it’s hard to imagine that this is where Manziel saw his career going.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images