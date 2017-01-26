Join Hurricane O’Reilly’s In Boston For Bruins Pregame Party Thursday

Share this:

If you’re going to TD Garden for Thursday’s Boston Bruins game, why not stop by Hurricane O’Reilly’s for a little pregame party?

NESN and Bud Light want to party with you at the Canal Street bar before the Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. B’s fans have a chance to not only score some Bud Light giveaways, but they also have the chance to score Bruins tickets. You also might be featured on an upcoming episode of “The Ultimate Bruins Show.”

The party starts at 5 p.m. ET and runs up until 7 right before puck drop.