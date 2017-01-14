Jon Gruden Reportedly Rebuffed Jim Irsay’s Offer For Colts Coaching Job

Share this:

The Indianapolis Colts likely are stuck with the same head coach in 2017, but apparently it wasn’t for lack of trying.

Colts owner Jim Irsay did, in fact, pursue ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach Jon Gruden for a coaching job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday, citing league sources. But Gruden “resisted overtures” from Irsay and decided to stay in TV, per Schefter, and the Colts reportedly plan to bring current coach Chuck Pagano back for another season.

Speculation that Irsay had his sights set on Gruden surfaced last weekend when it was rumored that the owner’s plane was in Houston the same day that Gruden was there to call the Texans’ AFC Wild Card Game against the Oakland Raiders.

Gruden, for his part, denied speaking with Irsay.

“I know nothing,” Gruden said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve told people, I’m not coaching. I’m a broadcaster, I’m not a coach.”

Indianapolis missed the playoffs again this season after another disappointing 8-8 campaign, sparking rumors that Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson would lose their jobs. And even though Pagano and Grigson appear safe as of now, there’s still a possibility Irsay shakes things up before the 2017 season starts.

Jim Irsay’s run at Jon Gruden is another sign of state of his thinking. Irsay determined to do anything in his power to return Colts to SB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images