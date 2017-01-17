Jon Lester Explains Absence From Cubs’ World Series White House Visit

Share this:

Already catching some heat, Jon Lester took a proactive approach.

Lester was noticeably absent from the Chicago Cubs’ visit to the White House on Monday to commemorate their 2016 World Series win. The Cubs pitcher clarified Tuesday via Twitter that his absence wasn’t for political reasons, though. Unfortunately, it stemmed from a death in the family.

For those of you so quick to jump to conclusions, we had a death in the family and the funeral was yesterday. Absolutely nothing political. — Jon Lester (@JLester34) January 17, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers certainly are with Lester and his family.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images