Jon Lester Explains Absence From Cubs’ World Series White House Visit

by on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 12:00PM
Already catching some heat, Jon Lester took a proactive approach.

Lester was noticeably absent from the Chicago Cubs’ visit to the White House on Monday to commemorate their 2016 World Series win. The Cubs pitcher clarified Tuesday via Twitter that his absence wasn’t for political reasons, though. Unfortunately, it stemmed from a death in the family.

Our thoughts and prayers certainly are with Lester and his family.

