Jordy Nelson Injury: Packers Receiver A Long Shot To Play Vs. Falcons

Aaron Rodgers figures to be without his top target again Sunday when the Green Bay Packers face the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome.

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who suffered broken ribs in Green Bay’s wild-card round win over the New York Giants, is a long shot to play this weekend, a source told ESPN.com. Nelson missed the Packers’ divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys because of the injury.

Nelson reportedly didn’t suffer any major internal injuries against the Giants, but the source told ESPN.com that it would be difficult for the Pro Bowl wideout to play just two weeks after breaking ribs. The source added that “Nelson is different than most players,” so there’s still a chance he could give it a go, but Packers fans shouldn’t hold their breath that No. 87 will be out there against the Falcons.

Rodgers has been playing at an incredible level of late, so perhaps there will be no slowing him down with a trip to Super Bowl LI in Houston on the line. The Packers quarterback certainly would prefer to have Nelson in the mix, though.

Nelson led Green Bay with 97 catches for 1,257 yards during the regular season. His 14 touchdown receptions were the most in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports Images