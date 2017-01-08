Jordy Nelson Injury: Packers Star Out Vs. Giants After Hurting Ribs

Share this:

The Green Bay Packers will be without one of their best players for the remainder of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game at Lambeau Field.

No. 1 wide receiver Jordy Nelson hurt his ribs during the first half, and the team later announced he won’t return.

Jordy Nelson is being carted to the locker room #NYGvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 8, 2017

WR Jordy Nelson (ribs) is out for the game #NYGvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 8, 2017

Nelson, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, did not tally a single catch Sunday before leaving the game.

Randall Cobb and Davante Adams will need to shoulder the load offensively from the wide receiver position in Nelson’s absence. Cobb caught a 42-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary pass to end the first half, and he caught another score in the third quarter.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent via USA TODAY Sports Images