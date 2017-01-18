Jose Bautista Returns To Blue Jays On One-Year Contract Worth Reported $18M

Share this:

Jose Bautista’s free agency journey finally has come to an end.

Rumors swirled around the right fielder/designated hitter all offseason, and they ranged anywhere from his former Toronto Blue Jays not being interested in having him back to the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians engaging in a bidding war with the Jays for him.

And if there was a bidding war, then Toronto won Wednesday.

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that Bautista’s contract is for one year and is worth $18 million and includes options for up to three years and $60 million. The move makes sense for Toronto, as the club lost Edwin Encarnacion and Michael Saunders to the Indians and Phillies, respectively, and had only signed Kendrys Morales as a replacement.

Bautista reportedly sought a five-year, $150 million deal before the 2016 season even began, but that never was in the cards once he became a free agent. The 36-year-old batted .234 with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs in 116 games this past season.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images