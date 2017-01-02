Josh McDaniels Reportedly In High Demand In Wake Of Head-Coach Firings

Share this:

It sounds like Josh McDaniels will be a very busy man during the New England Patriots’ playoff bye week.

The Patriots offensive coordinator already has received calls from the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports Sunday night. All three of those teams recently fired their respective head coaches and would be looking to interview McDaniels as a potential replacement.

Albert Breer of The MMQB was the first to report that clubs had reached out to McDaniels.

As of Sunday night, there were six head-coaching vacancies around the NFL. There’s no word yet on whether the San Diego Chargers, Denver Broncos or Buffalo Bills have any interest in the Patriots coordinator.

Denver seems highly unlikely, as McDaniels already flopped there as a head coach in 2009 and 2010, and it would be surprising to see him land in Buffalo, a Patriots division rival that reportedly is high on interim head coach Anthony Lynn. San Diego could be appealing, however. The Chargers have a quality quarterback in Philip Rivers, and McDaniels and Chargers general manager Tom Telesco both are alumni of John Carroll University.

As the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Patriots are off until the divisional round, when they’ll host either the Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans or Miami Dolphins. McDaniels would be permitted to interview for head-coaching positions throughout this week, as will Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

New England defeated the Dolphins 35-14 on Sunday to close out the regular season.

