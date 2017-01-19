Julian Edelman Got Testy With Patriots-Texans Ref Over Alleged Push-Offs

Share this:

Julian Edelman had a monster game Saturday night, catching eight passes for 137 yards in the New England Patriots’ divisional-round playoff win over the Houston Texans.

But Texans coach Bill O’Brien believed the Patriots wide receiver wasn’t always playing within the rules.

In a “Sound FX” video released Thursday, a mic’d-up O’Brien is heard claiming to officials that Edelman pushed off before some of his catches, including his 48-yard bomb from Tom Brady.

The video then shows back judge Keith Ferguson speaking with Edelman, warning the wideout that he came dangerously close to committing offensive pass interference.

“But he engaged on me,” Edelman responded. “If he engages on me, it says in the rulebook I can hit his arm off. That’s what I did.”

Once Ferguson reminded him that no flag was thrown, Edelman lightened up.

“I get so defensive, I’m sorry,” he said. “My therapist yells at me for that.”

Edelman’s two most productive games of the season have come in back-to-back contests. He went off in Week 17, as well, catching eight passes for 151 yards and one touchdown in a win over the Miami Dolphins.