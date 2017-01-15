Julian Edelman Passes Wes Welker For Patriots’ All-Time Leading Playoff Receiver

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Julian Edelman inked his name in the New England Patriots’ record book Saturday night.

With two catches in the first half of New England’s divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans, Edelman became the Patriots’ all-time leader in playoff receptions with 70, breaking the franchise record of 69 held by former teammate Wes Welker.

Here’s a look at Edelman’s record-setting grab, which might have included some uncalled offensive pass interference:

Edelman was quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite receiver during the regular season, leading the team in both receptions (98) and receiving yards (1,106).

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images