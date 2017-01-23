Julian Edelman, Stephen Gostkowski Set Patriots Playoff Records On Opening Drive

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — It didn’t take long for the New England Patriots to rewrite their own record books Sunday.

After winning the coin toss and electing to receive in the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots marched down the field on their opening drive to set up Stephen Gostkowski’s 31-yard field goal attempt.

Gostkowski made the kick with ease, setting a New England record in the process — it was his 27th made postseason field goal, passing Adam Vinatieri (26) for the most in franchise history.

In fact, just three NFL players have made more playoff field goals in their careers: Gary Anderson (32), David Akers (39) and Vinatieri (51), who added 25 with the Indianapolis Colts.

Not to be outdone, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman also made history on New England’s first drive. His 41-yard reception from quarterback Tom Brady gave him 852 postseason receiving yards, moving him past Deion Branch for the most such yards by a Patriot.

Two records in six plays — not too shabby.

