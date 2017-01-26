Julian Edelman To Tom Brady In AFC Title Win: ‘Are You Happy? I’m Not Happy’

Share this:

Good news, New England Patriots fans: Julian Edelman was mic’d up again Sunday for the AFC Championship Game.

Edelman’s best line this week came when Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns told the Patriots receiver, “I’m here, baby. I’m here.”

“The fact that you have to talk about it means you’re not,” Edelman responded.

Once the Patriots had sealed the 36-17 win over the Steelers, Edelman went up to quarterback Tom Brady. Here was their exchange.

JE: “Are you happy? I’m not happy.”

TB: “I’m happy.”

JE: “I’ll be happy next week when we get the other one.”

TB: “I’m (expletive) happy.”

JE: “I know you’re happy. I’m a little happy too.”

Edelman also passed along some advice from his father to fellow Patriots receiver Malcolm Mitchell: “When you’ve got them down, break their (expletive) neck.”

Even Edelman thought his father went a little far with that line.

Watch the full segment.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images