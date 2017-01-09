Julian Edelman Touts Gillette Stadium As ‘Heaven’ In Patriots-Texans Promo

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots will take on the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game Saturday at Gillette Stadium, or as Julian Edelman likes to call it, “heaven.”

The Pats wide receiver tweeted out a promo video for Saturday’s matchup, which featured Belinda Carlisle’s classic song, “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.”

Gillette Stadium has certainly been a playoff football safe haven for the Patriots, as the team is 15-3 at home in the postseason since 2002.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports