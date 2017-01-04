Julian Edelman Wins AFC Offensive Player Of The Week After Monster Week 17

Share this:

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman earned recognition Wednesday as the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for Week 17 after racking up a career-high 151 receiving yards on eight catches Sunday in a 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Edelman is the sixth Patriots player to earn an NFL honor this season and the first New England wideout to do so since Randy Moss in 2007.

Edelman’s game against Miami included a 77-yard touchdown reception made possible thanks to a gigantic block by Michael Floyd. Edelman finished the regular season with 98 catches for 1,106 yards — both team highs — with two 100-yard receiving efforts in his final five games.

The Patriots will host a divisional-round game next Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Their opponent will be determined in the wild-card round this weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images