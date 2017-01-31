Julio Jones Explains What Makes Malcolm Butler Such A Great Cornerback

Share this:

HOUSTON — The New England Patriots’ secondary will have its hands full Sunday in Super Bowl LI, as the Atlanta Falcons’ offense has been rolling all season under the guidance of quarterback Matt Ryan.

Ryan’s top target, Julio Jones, has been a huge reason for the Falcons’ offensive success, and Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler likely will have the unenviable task of trying to slow the Pro Bowl wide receiver in the winner-take-all showdown at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Fortunately for New England, Butler is no slouch. He’s evolved into a Pro Bowl player, too, and his impressive resume includes shutting down some of the NFL’s best.

Jones is well-aware of Butler’s body of work, and he heaped praise on the Super Bowl XLIX hero Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park. Check out what Jones had to say in the video above.

