Justin Bieber, John Lennon’s Cars Up For Auction At Barrett-Jackson

Share this:

Tweet







Block Chaser is the leader in researching, buying and selling collector cars at auction. Articles, such as the one below, empower enthusiasts to spend more time enjoying their cars and less time dealing with the challenges of buying, selling and owning a collector car. To read more or to become a Block Chaser member, click here.

Celebrity cars often cross the block at Barrett-Jackson, and this year includes a few with a bit of notoriety.

Justin Bieber’s 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia will be one of these. This Ferrari was custom built by West Coast Customs, which became infamous for its collaboration with MTV for the TV show “Pimp My Ride.” The car was involved in a rear-end collision but has since been restored.

Speaking of TV shows, if you were a fan of “Miami Vice” back in the 1980s, you might be interested in the 1986 Ferrari Testarossa scheduled for auction in Scottsdale, Ariz. This Testarossa was retired after the show came to an end in 1989 and sat in storage from 1990 to 2015. It includes a copy of the original title from Universal Studios and a Miami Vice Universal Studios bumper plaque.

A 1956 Austin Princess, formerly owned by John Lennon and featured in a documentary film called “Imagine,” is on the docket. Lennon customized the Princess by adding two rows of airline seats, complete with ashtray arms, to the car. There’s also a 1934 Ford custom sedan previously owned by guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. The Ford was updated last year with a custom interior and automatic transmission.

Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. have teamed up to donate two cars to the Barrett-Jackson auction, with 100 percent of the hammer price going to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital. A custom 1970 Chevy Chevelle and a 2014 Chevy race car will both be crossing the block for charity.

Steven Tyler’s 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder convertible will be auctioned off, with 100 percent of the sale benefiting Janie’s Fund, an initiative created in partnership with Tyler and Youth Villages to help girls who have suffered from abuse. The car is the fifth of only 12 Hennessey Venom GTs built, and is the first Spyder convertible made.

Other charity cars being donated include a 2015 Ford Mustang GT Fastback, a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro COPO, a 2017 Ford Raptor pickup, a 2016 GMC Sierra custom pickup and a 1930 Cord L29 four-door Brougham.

Like what you read? Visit Block Chaser to unlock access to more exclusive content, research tools and personalized-service for buying, selling and owning collector cars.

All photos via Barrett-Jackson