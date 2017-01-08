NFL Rumors: Chiefs Want To Extend Head Coach Andy Reid’s Contract

Share this:

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the NFL’s winningest teams since Andy Reid took over as their head coach before the 2013 season.

Those wins could result in a contract extension for the 58-year-old coach.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing league sources, that the Chiefs are going to “try to extend” Reid’s contract in the offseason. The 2017 campaign is the final year of his current contract.

The Chiefs are 43-21 under Reid, and they went 12-4 this season en route to the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. It resulted in their first back-to-back playoff appearances since 1994-95. KC also has won 10 or more games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993 and 1994.

Reid has made the Chiefs into a productive team on both sides of the ball, and it’s hard to argue with the on-field results, especially the consistency. He’s fully deserving of any contract extension.

