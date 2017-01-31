Kel Mitchell, As ‘Ed’ From ‘Good Burger,’ Joins Super Bowl LI Opening Night

Share this:

HOUSTON — For one week, this city is the home of Super Bowl LI.

But Good Burger is always the home of the Good Burger.

“Ed” — otherwise known as longtime Nickelodeon actor Kel Mitchell — dropped by Super Bowl LI Opening Night on Monday at Minute Maid Park. Still popular 20 years after its release, “Good Burger” and one of its main characters drew plenty of smiles from those in attendance.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt even joined in the fun, uttering the famous catchphrase with the man who made it famous.