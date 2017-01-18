Kevin Durant Drops Revealing Hint About If He’ll Re-Sign With Warriors

Share this:

Golden State Warriors fans got some potential good news Tuesday.

At a groundbreaking ceremony for the team’s new San Francisco arena, Chase Center, which is scheduled to open for the 2019-20 season, superstar forward Kevin Durant put a smile on Dubs fans’ faces when asked if he’ll re-sign with Golden State.

Kevin Durant basically makes it clear that he will re-sign with the Warriors pic.twitter.com/Q4pzMnW8dF — AP (@Ananth_Pandian) January 17, 2017

That sure seems like a yes.

Durant signed a two-year, $54 million-plus contract with the Warriors over the summer, but the second year is a player option. So he either could opt into the final year of his contract or sign for even more money with the new NBA Collective Bargain Agreement in place.

But, no matter which path Durant chooses, it appears his intention is to suit up for the Warriors in their new home a few years down the road.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images