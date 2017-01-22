Kevin Faulk Is Impressed, But Not Surprised By Tom Brady’s Level Of Play At 39

Share this:

As you’ve probably heard, the New England Patriots will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. And their seemingly ageless 39-year-old quarterback, Tom Brady, once again will be under center with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

And his work ethic is a big reason why he has this chance, according to former teammate Kevin Faulk.

“Very impressed. Very, very impressed, but also not surprised,” Faulk said on “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank. “I know his work ethic. I know how he treats himself as far as how he eats, how he trains, his regimen. And it’s pretty tough. I don’t think I could do it. But if you’re going to perform that way at age 39, continue on doing it, buddy.”

Hear more from Faulk with NESN’s Emerson Lotzia in the video above.