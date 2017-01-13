Kevin Garnett Gives Isaiah Thomas High Praise (And A Steak Dinner) On New Show

Share this:

The basketball world is beginning to notice Isaiah Thomas.

After a breakout All-Star campaign in 2015-16, the Boston Celtics point guard is putting together another excellent season, averaging an Eastern Conference-best 28.2 points per game entering Friday and leading all NBA players in fourth-quarter scoring.

Turns out that type of play gets you some perks. On Thursday night, Thomas was a special guest on Kevin Garnett’s new show, “Area 21,” where he hung out with KG and guest host Shaquille O’Neal in a powwow of former and current Celtics.

And although Garnett never played with Thomas — KG left Boston in 2013, while IT came to town in 2015 — the legendary big man treated the 5-foot-9 guard right by hooking him up with a nice steak dinner.

Despite their size differences, the trio also managed to squeeze into a group selfie.

But the three stars did more than just take pictures and eat food. Both O’Neal and Garnett sung Thomas’ praises about the excellent season he’s having, and KG took it one step further with a serious compliment.

Big ups from KG. pic.twitter.com/1BgvHhI0W9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2017

That’s serious praise from a guy who won an NBA MVP award himself in 2004.

Garnett’s endorsement is one of many Thomas has received from across the sports (and non-sports) world. The 27-year-old still ranked fourth among East guards in NBA All-Star voting as of Thursday, though, so maybe KG’s words can give him a little extra boost.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images