Kevin Garnett Joins Doc Rivers, Clippers As Coaching Consultant

Kevin Garnett retired after the last NBA season, but he still has a full schedule.

The former center landed a part-time gig as a big-man coaching consultant for the Los Angeles Clippers, where he’ll join former Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers and teammate Paul Pierce. So when Garnett isn’t hosting his segment on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” he’ll be working with Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Luc Mbah a Moute, Marresse Speights and Brandon Bass at Clippers practices.

Garnett’s presence will be a welcome one, as he’s known for his intensity on the court. He’s expected to help put Los Angeles in a better position while the team waits for Griffin to return from right knee surgery.

Plus, the Clippers’ big men already seem to like him, even though some of them have experienced his legendary trash-talk.

“Besides him cussing me out when we played against each other,” Jordan said, per the Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner. “He’s a great spirit and a great basketball mind, a Hall of Fame guy, somebody I looked up to coming up and even playing the game. So any pointers he can give me and tips is great, man. I just want to be a student whenever he’s here.”

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images