Kia Releases New Super Bowl Ad Teaser, Melissa McCarthy Still In Trouble

Melissa McCarthy might not have known what she was getting into when agreeing to star in Kia’s Super Bowl commercials.

So far, we’ve seen the popular actress running from something in a desert, and today a new teaser released by Kia shows McCarthy Stuck in a frozen Tundra. Presumably, the 2017 Kia Niro hybrid SUV is going to play a big role in McCarthy getting home safe.

Although some brands have decided not to run ads during the Feb. 5 matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, others, such as Lexus and Kia, are getting an early start.

The first teaser, called “Run,” says we’ll learn what the meaning of all of this is during the third quarter of the game.