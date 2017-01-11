Kings Reporter Tells DeMarcus Cousins He Doesn’t Want Him In Sacramento

Share this:

After being a consistent subject of trade speculation, it appears DeMarcus Cousins isn’t going anywhere after all.

It was reported on Tuesday that Cousins plans on signing a maximum-money contract extension to keep him in Sacramento through the 2022-23 season for a projected $207 million.

Following the Kings’ game against the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night, Cousins decided to play the role of a reporter and asked Sacramento media members whether or not they would like for him to stay in town.

One reporter, the Sacramento Bee’s Andy Furillo, was blunt in telling Cousins that he’d rather not have him stay with the Kings.

Via @SeanCunningham, Boogie asks his two biggest media critics if they want him to stay in Sac. One says no. pic.twitter.com/HDZQDvINB0 — Tom Ziller (@teamziller) January 11, 2017

Furillo’s answer does not come as much of a surprise, considering the history between the two. Earlier this season, Cousins lashed out at Furillo in the locker room after Furillo wrote a critical column of Cousins for the Bee. Cousins was particularly upset with Furillo for mentioning his brother as part of the column.

If Cousins does end up signing an extension with the Kings, the two will be seeing a lot more of each other, much to Furillo’s chagrin.

