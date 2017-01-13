Kings Show No Mercy Toward St. Louis In Ruthless Tweet About NFL Teams

Share this:

Los Angeles just gained two NFL teams in the last two years, and apparently it’s feeling pretty good about that.

The San Diego Chargers made their move to L.A. official Thursday to join the Rams, who fled St. Louis after the 2015 season. The Chargers took some flak Thursday for their (supposed) new logo, but the City of Angels were able to even the score — thanks to an unexpected source.

The Los Angeles Kings welcomed the St. Louis Blues to town Thursday night and led by two goals after the first period of an eventual 5-1 win. What does this have to do with NFL football, you ask? Because the Kings marked the occasion with this absolutely savage tweet.

Los Angeles now leads St. Louis 2-0. …both in this game and in professional football teams. — #LAKings (@LAKings) January 13, 2017

If the Kings were a football player, they’d draw an unnecessary roughness penalty here. They didn’t stop there, either; when the proud people of St. Louis tried to defend their NFL-less city, L.A. piled on.

At least one fan was able to lob back a solid dig, though.

@LAKings you have scored 4 goals. The same amount of wins your "professional football team" had — Adam Roper (@a_roper23) January 13, 2017

Indeed, the Rams went 4-12 in their first season in Los Angeles, and the city is inheriting a Chargers team that went 5-11 in 2016 and fired its head coach, Mike McCoy. But at least the Kings have their new NFL clubs’ backs.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images