Kirk Cousins Eager To Stay With Redskins For The Long Haul (If They’ll Have Him)

Share this:

Tweet







Kirk Cousins would like to construct a legacy in our nation’s capital but he’s not sure if the Washington Redskins will give him the time to do so.

The Redskins quarterback told CBS Sports’ Dave Richard that he’d like to stay in Washington for years to come but he’s fully aware he doesn’t control his fate with the team. The Redskins used the franchise tag on Cousins in 2016 and are expected to do so again next season. But that doesn’t mean Redskins will give him the long-term contract he wants, and they could trade him for the right offer.

“I’m just staying ready and looking forward to an opportunity,” Cousins said Wednesday following a Pro Bowl practice, per Richard. “I’d love to build something in Washington, we’ll see if the decision-makers let that happen.”

Cousins spent the first three seasons of his career as Washington’s backup but has been its starter for the last two, developing into one of the NFL’s most productive passers. Washington paid him $20 million in 2016, and the franchise tag could net him over $24 million in 2017.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden told CSN Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday he “totally anticipates” Cousins returning in 2017, presumably as the starting quarterback.

But Gruden’s expectations don’t mean Cousins will be back with the contractual security he craves.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images