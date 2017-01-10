Knicks Run Incredibly Ill-Timed Derrick Rose Amtrak Ad On Twitter

Share this:

Sometimes events transpire to create some unintentionally awkward sports promotions: Just ask Rajon Rondo and the Chicago Bulls.

But it’s hard to justify what the New York Knicks busted out Tuesday.

The Knicks found the NBA spotlight Monday when their star point guard, Derrick Rose, inexplicably didn’t show up for New York’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. On Tuesday, the Knicks’ Twitter account ran a promotion with railroad service Amtrak advertising the team’s Jan. 31 game in Washington against the Wizards.

Here’s the photo they went with:

Yup, that’s a picture of Rose boarding a train, posted less than 12 hours after Rose sent New York into a frenzy by reportedly traveling home to Chicago without notifying the team. The Knicks deleted the tweet, but not before the internet got to it.

Will Derrick be on the train with you guys? https://t.co/f5pYNuqbej — Jarret Leist (@JarretLeist) January 10, 2017

Is this a candid shot of Derrick Rose fleeing MSG yesterday? https://t.co/QqAqhADx1k — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) January 10, 2017

Y'all really used this picture huh lol https://t.co/En7bB2qDx4 — Kathryn Donovan (@kath_dono) January 10, 2017

Allow New York’s gaffe to serve as your daily reminder to think before you tweet.

As for Rose, the veteran guard was fined Tuesday but returned to practice with the team and is expected to play going forward.

Derrick Rose has rejoined the team and has been fined. He is expected to be in uniform tomorrow in Philadelphia. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 10, 2017

Rose also confirmed he was in Chicago dealing with a family matter.

Jeff Hornacek said he wished Derrick Rose would have contacted the team but said he wasn't disappointed in Rose because it's a family issue. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

Derrick Rose told Jeff Hornacek of his absence Monday: "Coach this had nothing to do with basketball." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images