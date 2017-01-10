Knicks Run Incredibly Ill-Timed Derrick Rose Amtrak Ad On Twitter

Sometimes events transpire to create some unintentionally awkward sports promotions: Just ask Rajon Rondo and the Chicago Bulls.
But it’s hard to justify what the New York Knicks busted out Tuesday.
The Knicks found the NBA spotlight Monday when their star point guard, Derrick Rose, inexplicably didn’t show up for New York’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. On Tuesday, the Knicks’ Twitter account ran a promotion with railroad service Amtrak advertising the team’s Jan. 31 game in Washington against the Wizards.
Here’s the photo they went with:
Yup, that’s a picture of Rose boarding a train, posted less than 12 hours after Rose sent New York into a frenzy by reportedly traveling home to Chicago without notifying the team. The Knicks deleted the tweet, but not before the internet got to it.
Allow New York’s gaffe to serve as your daily reminder to think before you tweet.
As for Rose, the veteran guard was fined Tuesday but returned to practice with the team and is expected to play going forward.
Rose also confirmed he was in Chicago dealing with a family matter.
Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images
