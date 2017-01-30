Kyle Lowry Goes Off On President Trump’s Immigration Ban: ‘Absolute Bullsh-t’

Share this:

Tweet







The NBA community seems pretty united when it comes to opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries across the world.

The league itself went as far as asking the government for clarification as to how the ban might affect players traveling from city to city. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr denounced the legislation, as did San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy.

Few people, however, spoke out as harshly as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. In a media session Monday, Lowry repeatedly called the order “bullsh-t” and refused to give a safe-for-work explanation.

You can hear Lowry’s entire answer below, and the language certainly isn’t understated.

Kyle Lowry on Muslim ban: “I think it’s bullshit.”

“Any chance you want to try it again with swearing?”

KL: “No.” pic.twitter.com/ZwQNE65nBn — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) January 30, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images