NFL Rumors: Lady Gaga Wants To Perform Super Bowl LI Halftime Show From Unbelievable Spot

Lady Gaga hopes to be the highest person in Houston on Super Bowl Sunday.

The pop singer wants to perform on the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium on Feb. 5 during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI, the New York Post’s Oli Coleman reported Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the arrangements. Gaga will be the headline performer during the halftime show and she’s hoping to do something that viewers won’t soon forget.

However, her Her rooftop plan is far from a “go,” as her team and organizers are worried about the myriad of safety, technical and legal issues involved in making it happen.

“They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially (cutting) a hole in the ceiling of the dome,” a source with knowledge of the arrangements said, according to Coleman.

Insurance factors could determine whether Gaga ever steps foot on the NRG Stadium roof, but she apparently is “all for it” and “pushing to do it,” the source added.

If she can’t perform her halftime show from the roof, another option might be to put her up there for a pretaped commercial that will run during the lead-up to the game, “depending on what they actually figure out is doable,” the source notes.

If Gaga has her way, she just might steal the show.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK Images