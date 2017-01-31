Lakers’ Luol Deng Draws From Refugee Experience In Powerful Response To Travel Ban

Share this:

Los Angeles Lakers forward, and South Sudan native, Luol Deng posted a statement on Twitter Monday condemning the recent immigration ban that was put in place by President Donald Trump.

The temporary ban restricts entrance to the United States for all refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Sudan.

Deng fled Sudan, going to Egypt and then the UK before becoming a British citizen in 2006.

“I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for the opportunity to find refuge in a safe harbor,” Deng said in his statement. “For the people of South Sudan, refugee resettlement has saved countless lives, just as it has for families all over the world escaping the depths of despair.

“It’s important that we remember to humanize the experience of others. Refugees overcome immeasurable odds, relocate across the globe and work hard to make the best of their newfound home. Refugees are productive members of society that want for their family just as you want for yours. I stand by all the refugees and migrants, of all religions, just as I stand by the policies that have historically welcomed them.”

While Deng wasn’t the only NBA player to sound off Monday, his powerful message is one to be admired and rebroadcast.

