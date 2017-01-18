Lamar Odom Apologizes To Khloe Kardashian, Vows To Get Her Back

Share this:

Tweet







Former NBA star Lamar Odom checked himself into rehab in December, and now that he’s completed his voluntary 30-day stint, he has a new goal.

Odom wants to reconnect with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, and he apologized to her and vowed to get her back during a recent appearance on “The Doctors.”

“Khloe is important to me,” Odom said on the show, via TMZ Sports. “She’s been through all of this with me and stood right by my side so I just want to repay her.”

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year might have a few obstacles to overcome if he plans on coming through on his promise to win her back. Not only has Kardashian divorced Odom, but she’s currently dating Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson.

No matter how it pans out for Odom and Kardashian, we are just glad he appears to have turned his life around.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images