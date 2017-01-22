Lance Stephenson Expertly Trolls Aaron Rodgers With Own Meme After Sack

Share this:

Aaron Rodgers didn’t have a very good Sunday.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell into a huge early hole against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game, at one point trailing by 31 points early in the second half.

Rodgers caused himself further embarrassment in the second quarter, when Falcons defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman brought the Packers quarterback down for a sack by barely touching his ankle.

Aaron Rodgers getting sacked by the foot should make you feel better about all those BS deaths in CoD pic.twitter.com/6vtVM1BS3N — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 22, 2017

Hageman’s “phantom sack” prompted some quality reactions on social media, but the best came from NBA player Lance Stephenson, who went next level by using his own meme to roast Rodgers.

If you need a quick meme refresher, that image of Stephenson comes from the Indiana Pacers’ 2014 NBA playoff series against the Miami Heat, when the quirky guard blew into LeBron James’ ear during a stoppage in play.

Stephenson currently is a free agent after being waived by the New Orleans Pelicans in November, so he has plenty of time on his hands to come up with such creative posts. We’re glad that’s the case, Lance.

As for Rodgers, him and the Packers wound up losing 44-21.

